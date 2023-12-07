The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded more than 6.8 Million dollars in grant funding to organizations that support victims of sexual assault in Indiana through two grant programs. The funding will go to support rape crisis centers and nonprofit organizations that provide core services, direct intervention, and related assistance to victims of sexual assault in Indiana and locally Crisis Connection is among grant recipients. The grants were approved by the ICJI Board of Trustees earlier this month and will be made available to organizations starting in January. Crisis Connection located in Jasper will receive nearly 65-thousand dollars. Crisis Connection Inc. provides 24/7 access to resources and support specifically aimed at meeting the needs of those impacted by domestic and sexual violence. Crisis Connection serves a 7 county area and includes Crawford, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, and Spencer Counties. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) is the state planning agency for criminal justice, juvenile justice, traffic safety, and victim services.