Best Home Furnishings has been named Best Custom Upholstery Supplier and for the second year in a row Best Recliner Supplier. Additionally, Best was named a finalist in the category of Best Domestic Upholstery Company. A peer-recognition program, the Reader Ranking Awards began in 2021 and have quickly gained momentum with expanded categories this year with nearly 60 categories represented.

Established in 1962 and family-owned and operated, Best Home Furnishings is one of the largest residential upholstery furniture manufacturers in the world with product lines including sofas, chairs, recliners barstools. Best has divisions in Ferdinand, Jasper, Cannelton, and Paoli with showrooms in Las Vegas and North Carolina.