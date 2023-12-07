Latest News

Gibson County Accident on US 41 Leaves Multiple Injured Astra Theatre Seeking New Board Members for The Next Act  Celebrating the “Season of St. Nick” in Santa Claus, Indiana on December 9th! Red Cross in Need of Donations Ahead of Busy Holiday Weeks Best Home Furnishings Takes Home Three Furniture Today Reader Ranking Awards

Best Home Furnishings has been named Best Custom Upholstery Supplier and for the second year in a row Best Recliner Supplier. Additionally, Best was named a finalist in the category of Best Domestic Upholstery Company.  A peer-recognition program, the Reader Ranking Awards began in 2021 and have quickly gained momentum with expanded categories this year with nearly 60 categories represented.

Established in 1962 and family-owned and operated, Best Home Furnishings is one of the largest residential upholstery furniture manufacturers in the world with product lines including sofas, chairs, recliners barstools. Best has divisions in Ferdinand, Jasper, Cannelton, and Paoli with showrooms in Las Vegas and North Carolina. 

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post