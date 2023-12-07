As people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside time to give blood for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

From a record number of people expected to travel to seasonal illnesses and the potential for hazardous winter weather, it can be difficult for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients during the winter months. When donors come to give the gift of a blood or platelet donation in December, the Red Cross will say thank you with several exciting opportunities:

Thanks to Prime Video and their new film Candy Cane Lane, featuring an all-star cast, including Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-31, 2023, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-17, 2023, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 18, 2023-Jan. 5, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 7-31

Daviess

Montgomery

12/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Mennonite Church, 8002 E 550 N

12/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Providence Mennonite Church, 4738 US 50

Washington

12/22/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Free Methodist Church, 1155 Troy Road

12/29/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Daviess Community Hospital, 1314 East Walnut

_______________

Dubois

Birdseye

12/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Birdseye Fire Department, 308 S. St Rd 145

Celestine

12/11/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Celestine Catholic Church, 6864 East State Road 164

Dubois

1/5/2024: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Dubois Community Park Center, 5430 E Jasper Dubois Road

Ferdinand

12/17/2023: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 341 East 10th Street

12/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA-Ferdinand, 131 E 16 street

Holland

12/8/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holland United Methodist Church, 205 N. 2nd Avenue

Jasper

12/12/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Family Cathoic Church, 950 E. Church Avenue

12/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jasper Library, 100 3rd Avenue, Suite B

12/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jasper Parklands, 800 W 15th St

12/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Moose Lodge 1175, 2507 Newton Street

12/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shiloh Church, 1971 West SR 56

_______________

Gibson

Haubstadt

12/7/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 2215, 117 S. Main St.

1/3/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, 12300 S 50 W

Owensville

12/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Owensville United Methodist Church, 103 South 3rd Street

Princeton

12/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gibson County Sheriff Department, 112 East Emerson Street

12/19/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Memorial Church, 1520 S Main St

1/5/2024: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Deaconess Gibson Hospital, 1808 Sherman Drive

_______________

Perry

Tell City

12/15/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Perry County Memorial, 8885 IN-237

12/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ivy Tech – Tell City, 1034 31st St.

12/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Tell City, 8480 Dauby Ln

_______________

Spencer

Dale

12/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln Heritage Public Library, 105 North Wallace Street

_______________

Vanderburgh

Evansville

12/8/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/8/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road

12/9/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/10/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Boniface Catholic Church, 2031 West Michigan Street

12/11/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/12/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/13/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1811 Lincoln Avenue

12/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road

12/15/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/16/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/18/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/20/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road

12/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Calvary Temple Church, 5050 N First Ave

12/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/23/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/26/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/27/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road

12/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

12/30/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

1/1/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

1/2/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

1/3/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road

1/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

1/4/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Eastland Mall, Eastland Mall, 800 N. Green River Rd

1/4/2024: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eastland Mall, Eastland Mall, 800 N. Green River Rd

1/5/2024: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road

Making and keeping appointments throughout the month can help safeguard the national blood supply into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).