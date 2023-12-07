Courtesy of the Santa Claus Indiana website.

The home of celebrating Christmas 365 days a year is set to host their annual Santa Claus Christmas Parade this Saturday, December 9th, starting at 1PM Central.

Santa Claus, Indiana invites big kids and little kids, and of course, kids at heart, to come experience this jolly parade for free. The parade route is set to take place on the West side of Holiday World, on the North section of this small town.

Of the many community members and organizations involved in this Spencer County parade, Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is set to feature their newest attraction, “Good Gravy!” as their parade entry this year.

And our seasonal-sister-station, 103.3 JOLLYFM WAXL, will be bringing the 103.3 JOLLYFM Gift Box to celebrate with all of Santa Claus! Be on the lookout for their massive gift box float, as they’ll be handing out chances to win an overnight stay for 2 at the French Lich Resort and Casino!

The Santa Claus Christmas Parade is set to be one-hour in length.