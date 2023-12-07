The Next Act is the non-profit organization that owns and operates the historic Astra Theatre in Jasper, Indiana. A group of energetic individuals who love The Astra volunteer their time and talents to constitute the board of directors for The Next Act.

At this time, The Next Act is looking to add board members to their team. Any hard-working innovative individual with a love for live entertainment presented in a historic venue is encouraged to apply.

The season of events at The Astra is growing, and The Next Act is needing to grow in response. Anyone interested in becoming a part of The Next Act as a board member is encouraged to send a letter of intent with resume to info@thenextact.org or The Next Act P.O. Box 23 Jasper, IN 47547.