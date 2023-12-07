At approximately 6:34 AM this morning, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle accident on US 41 near the Patoka River Bridge.

Initial reports indicated that a Silver 2011 Chevy Equinox was traveling Northbound on US 41 when the vehicle experienced a blowout of one of its tires and the driver lost control. The Equinox crossed the median into Southbound traffic and struck a 2004 GMC truck. Multiple people were transported to area hospitals for treatment.



Multiple units from the Gibson County Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene as well as multiple fire departments to treat the injured. A crash reconstructionist from the Princeton Police Department is set to conduct an investigation into the accident.

As of approximately 8:45 AM US 41 Northbound traffic was being diverted to Old US HWY 41 and it is unknown when the area will be reopened.