The application submission deadline for the Lake and River Enhancement grant is coming up on January 15th, 2024. 

The Lake and River Enhancement program was created to protect and enhance aquatic habitats for fish and wildlife while ensuring the continued use of Indiana’s publicly accessible lakes, rivers, and streams. The program provides technical and financial assistance to qualifying projects that reduce nonpoint sediment and nutrient pollution. Qualifying projects include logjam removal, wetland creation, dam removal, and others. To view a full list of qualifying project types, along with additional information about the LARE program, visit lare.dnr.IN.gov.

Applicants are encouraged to contact LARE staff regarding potential projects ahead of the application deadline. To learn more about LARE grant requirements or to submit an application, visit on.IN.gov/lare-manual. Applications should be completed and submitted electronically.

