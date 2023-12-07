The Indiana Public Health Association recognized AARP Indiana with the Public Health Impact Award at its annual gathering and celebration on November 30th.

The award was presented by Susan Jo Thomas, executive director of Covering Kids & Families of Indiana and AARP Indiana State Legislative Director Ambre Marr accepted the award.

Nominees for the award can include community-based organizations, corporations, elected officials, healthcare organizations, and more who exhibit “exceptional partnership with and support for public health efforts in Indiana.”

Every year and legislative session, AARP Indiana’s volunteer Legislative Team is mobilized to advocate for those 50 and older. This year, the team supported several bills that were enacted into law, making an impact on healthcare access, mental health resources, transit, and more.