Dubois County, Ind. – DC Multisport was formed in 2012 to promote health and wellness while giving back to our communities. In 2023, proceeds from four events totaled $27,509.87 in addition to the $2,000 that was generated from DC Multisport’ s endowment funds that purchased clothing and hygiene products for each school corporation in Dubois County.

Wednesday, December 6, members of the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge & Kids Fun Run committee presented checks totaling $16,749.80 to the Phillip R. Dawkins Heart & Vascular Center & Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana ($7,867.09 each). The event hosted 451 runners from the tri-state area to participate in the first heartland event in Ferdinand, IN. Funds raised from the Heartland events are used to purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment and supplies to improve services for cardiac patients at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center while Girls on the Run uses the funds to increase accessibility for children that need financial assistance that can benefit from the programming offered. In 2024, the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge will move back to Jasper, IN on Saturday, September 21 with the Kids Fun Run taking place on Friday, September 20th.

The third annual “Battle of the Paddle” pickleball tournament took place September 23rd and 24th at Bohnert Park. 30 teams participated in five different categories of events coming from around the state. Proceeds totaling $3,036.42 were given to the Tri-County YMCA on November 28th. The annual event will take place again on September 28-29, 2024 at Bohnert Park.

Proceeds from the Color Fun Run event held in Ferdinand raised $4,639.38 for the Dove Recovery House, located in Jasper. The home houses up to 15 women providing free housing and comprehensive clinical services to assist women impacted by substance use disorder. The Color Fun Run will take place on April 6, 2024, in conjunction with the Solar Eclipse events taking place in Dubois County.

The Parklands 6-Hour Endurance Relay took place at the Jasper Parklands hosting 13 teams to see which team could run the most laps in a six-hour time-frame. Proceeds from the event totaled $3,085.89 and were given to the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Coalition on November 28th. SWICACC was formed in 2009 to provide services to children in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry and Spencer Counties that are victims of maltreatment. SWICACC coordinates the multidisciplinary teams, conducts forensic interviews with the children reported to victims of child abuse to be used as evidence during the investigation and prosecution of child maltreatment and is continuing to increase services for victims. Next year’s Parklands 6 Hour event will take place May 18, 2024.

The Strassenfest Bike Ride takes place in conjunction with the annual Jasper Strassenfest in August. With approximately 120 bike riders in 2023, this event continues to be a local favorite. Proceeds from this event support the general funds to make DC Multisport events possible.

DC Multisport also hosts the annual “Jingle Bell Jog” taking place during O’Tannenbaum Days in Jasper and the “Cabin Fever Hike” and “Howl at the Moon Hike”. The hikes will take place at the Ferdinand State Forest in 2024 with the Cabin Fever Hike planned for Saturday, February 17 and the Howl at the Moon Hike during Fall Break.