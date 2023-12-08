The Purdue University Department of Forestry and Natural Resources, Purdue Extension and the Indiana Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts Regional Forestry Committee is offering a workshop for those interested in the proper management of private woodlands and forests.

The “Forest Management for the Private Woodland Owner” series will run eight consecutive weeks on Monday evenings from February 5 through March 25, 2024 from 6-9 PM EST (except for Saturday morning field trip, which will run from 9 -12 AM), at the Southern Indiana Purdue Agricultural Center (SIPAC), 11371 E. Purdue Farm Road, Dubois, IN. Ron Rathfon, Purdue Extension forester; Purdue Extension staff; and state and private sector foresters will be the instructors for this event.

Course topics include forest resources and identification, biology and ecology, forest cultivation, managing woodland investments, timber marketing, wildlife management, and assistance for landowners. A field trip will also be included in the course. Class size is limited to 40 registrants on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The registration fee is $50 per person, or $30 per person for couple/family sharing materials. Required registration form and course brochure are available at:

https://extension.purdue.edu/county/dubois/forestry-short-course-brochure-2024.pdf . For more information about the workshop, contact Ron Rathfon at 812-678-5049, ronr@purdue.edu