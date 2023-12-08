Forest Park High School student, Charlie Hasenour, has been named to the inaugural National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) National Student Advisory Council.

The NFHS serves as the national leader for high school athletics and the performing arts to each of its 51 state member associations including Washington, DC. Charlie was selected as one of two representatives of Section 4 of the US which includes Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The 16-member National Student Advisory Council will begin in January 2024 and will provide the NFHS leadership with student perspectives on the high school experience regarding co-curricular participation across the United States. The Council will also identify, develop, and facilitate leadership exercises and activities to engage peers at all levels in their growth as leaders, and to provide direct insight to Council Membership for discussion, consideration, and communication to NFHS leadership.

Charlie Hasenour has served on the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee and was

nominated for this position by the IHSAA. Hasenour has participated in the 2023 IHSAA Student Leadership Conference and assisted at this past fall’s IHSAA Volleyball and Football State Finals.

Charlie is a junior at Forest Park High School and is the son of Tony and Janelle Hasenour of Ferdinand. He has two brothers, Calvin (19), and a twin, Will (17). Charlie is a member of the soccer, swim, and basketball teams at Forest Park High School.