The Town of Ferdinand is thrilled to announce that Steve Lechner has been awarded the prestigious title of “Operator of the Year”! Steve received this award at a conference in French Lick surrounded by his peers and family.

This recognition is a testament to exceptional skills, unwavering commitment, and outstanding contributions to our organization.

This is Steve’s SECOND award this year! He was recently awarded the “Steward of the Environment” award which honors the work of individuals who demonstrate leadership abilities in the water/wastewater field.

Per his peers, Steve consistently demonstrates excellence in his role, showcasing not only technical proficiency but also a strong dedication to teamwork, problem-solving, and going above and beyond to ensure the success of our operations.

Join us in congratulating Steve on this well-deserved achievement! Steve’s hard work and dedication have truly set a standard for excellence within our organization and he is ALWAYS RAISING THE BAR!