The Indiana Department of Insurance is warning Hoosiers seeking health insurance coverage through the Federal Marketplace.

The department is advising caution regarding websites offering rewards like debit or cash cards in exchange for signing up through them. These “lead-generating” websites collect users’ personal information and may provide inaccurate information about insurance coverage.

Indiana residents are urged to exercise skepticism regarding third-party websites promoting marketplace health plans and incentives. Consumers should verify the information directly through official marketplace resources before entering any personal details or selecting a plan. If you ever suspect fraud, contact the Indiana Attorney General’s office at in.gov/attorneygeneral/consumer-protection-division.

If you need assistance, an Indiana Navigator can assist with the process of signing up for marketplace coverage or you can contact an insurance agent. You can work with an Indiana Navigator in any county in Indiana free of charge. Click Here to Find a Navigator in your area.

The Indiana Department of Insurance also provides a Marketplace Insurance Providers Map to help you determine what insurance providers are in your county.

The Indiana Department of Insurance would like to note Hoosiers may be entitled to enhanced financial assistance and subsidies via the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act. Visit Healthcare.gov to learn about the different types of plans offered through the marketplace.