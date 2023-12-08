Ben Sitzman has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County. The relocation grants for new Dubois County residents also receive financial support from Springs Valley Bank and Trust.



Ben, his wife Mandy, and their four children are relocating to Ferdinand from Lodi, Wisconsin.

Ben is a graduate of Forest Park High School in Ferdinand and currently works remotely as a Mechanical Engineer for Burns & McDonnell. Mandy grew up in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The couple met during college in England for a study-abroad program.



The Sitzman family is excited to build a new home in Ferdinand close to extended family. Ben is especially looking forward to seeing their children go through the same schools he did. Ben and Mandy both love the close-knit community feeling of Dubois County as a whole.

This grant opportunity provides assistance to the Sitzman family in establishing their new life in Dubois County.



For more information, please contact Dubois Strong via email at success@duboisstrong.com or by phone at 812.482.9650.