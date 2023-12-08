Purdue University will be hosting an interactive virtual workshop series called “Explore Starting a Business at Age 50+” as part of its Experience Incubator Virtual Workshop Series.

This workshop series will help individuals in the 50+ age range learn how to become an entrepreneur and the initial steps needed to launch a business. In addition to the workshops, you can also choose to receive coaching from the Small Business Development Center after completion to move forward with your business idea.

The classes will be held on Zoom from 4 to 5 PM EST on Tuesdays and Thursdays in February; on the 6th, 8th, 13th, 15th, 20th, 22, 27th, and 29th.

The deadline to register for the workshop is January 30th, 2024, and registration can be made at https://cvent.me/3wba1l. The cost of the workshop series is $99 and is payable when you register.

If you have any questions, contact Kristi Whitacre by email at kwhitacr@purdue.edu, or by phone at 812-462-3371.