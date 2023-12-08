Latest News

Debra Sue Corn, age 69, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at I.U. Health University Hospital in Indianapolis.

She was born December 5, 1954, in Evansville, Indiana, to Wayne and Katherine (Cook) Startin.  Debra was a homemaker and an avid Elvis fan.  She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Spencer Startin.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason (Holly) Smith of Petersburg, Ind.; daughter, Jessica Smith of San Francisco, CA; mother, Katherine Startin of Washington, Ind.; four grandchildren, Logan Parrott, Chelsie Lester, Caleb Lester and Connor Lester; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Debra Sue Corn will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Cup Creek Cemetery near Velpen.  Rev. Richard Russell will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m., Sunday.  Memorial contributions can be made to Cup Creek Cemetery.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

