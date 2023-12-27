Latest News

The number of new car dealers selling EVs has grown 330 percent since 2020. As more traditional automakers are producing electric vehicles, the used market should see a similar increase over the next two to three years, making EVs even more available for consumers. 

The latest iSeeCars study identifies how many non-Tesla dealers are selling EVs nationally, by state, and by metro area; and which areas have the highest and lowest growth in new and used dealers selling EVs.

  • The Evansville metro area has 47.6% of new car dealers selling EVs, compared to 55.1% nationally.
  • Evansville ranks #93 out of 132 metro areas for the percentage of new car dealers selling EVs.
  • 17.5% of used car dealers in Evansville sell EVs, compared to 29.4% nationally.
  • Evansville ranks #109 for the percentage of used car dealers selling EVs.
Percentage of Dealers Selling EVs: Nov. 2023 – iSeeCars Study
Type% Dealers Selling EVs, Nov. 2023*National Rank
New Car Dealers in Evansville, IN47.6%93
Used Car Dealers in Evansville, IN17.5%109
National New Car Dealers55.1%
National Used Car Dealers29.4%
  • In Evansville, the number of new car dealers selling EVs grew from Nov. 2020 to Nov. 2023, which ranks #1 out of 132 metro areas for growth. 
  • Used car dealers selling EVs grew 3.0x, which ranks #33 for growth.  
Growth in Dealers Selling EVs: Nov. 2020 vs. Nov. 2023 – iSeeCars Study
TypeGrowthNational Rank % Dealers Selling EVs, Nov. 2023*% Dealers Selling EVs, Nov. 2020*
New Car Dealers in Evansville, IN147.6%0.0%
Used Car Dealers in Evansville, IN3.0x3317.5%5.8%
National New Car Dealers3.3x55.1%16.5%
National Used Car Dealers1.7x29.4%17.1%

It is worth noting that all this data EXCLUDES Tesla Dealerships.

