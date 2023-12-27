The number of new car dealers selling EVs has grown 330 percent since 2020. As more traditional automakers are producing electric vehicles, the used market should see a similar increase over the next two to three years, making EVs even more available for consumers.

The latest iSeeCars study identifies how many non-Tesla dealers are selling EVs nationally, by state, and by metro area; and which areas have the highest and lowest growth in new and used dealers selling EVs.

Percentage of Dealers Selling EVs: Nov. 2023 – iSeeCars Study Type % Dealers Selling EVs, Nov. 2023* National Rank New Car Dealers in Evansville, IN 47.6% 93 Used Car Dealers in Evansville, IN 17.5% 109 National New Car Dealers 55.1% – National Used Car Dealers 29.4% –

Growth in Dealers Selling EVs: Nov. 2020 vs. Nov. 2023 – iSeeCars Study Type Growth National Rank % Dealers Selling EVs, Nov. 2023* % Dealers Selling EVs, Nov. 2020* New Car Dealers in Evansville, IN — 1 47.6% 0.0% Used Car Dealers in Evansville, IN 3.0x 33 17.5% 5.8% National New Car Dealers 3.3x – 55.1% 16.5% National Used Car Dealers 1.7x – 29.4% 17.1%

It is worth noting that all this data EXCLUDES Tesla Dealerships.