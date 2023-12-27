The number of new car dealers selling EVs has grown 330 percent since 2020. As more traditional automakers are producing electric vehicles, the used market should see a similar increase over the next two to three years, making EVs even more available for consumers.
The latest iSeeCars study identifies how many non-Tesla dealers are selling EVs nationally, by state, and by metro area; and which areas have the highest and lowest growth in new and used dealers selling EVs.
- The Evansville metro area has 47.6% of new car dealers selling EVs, compared to 55.1% nationally.
- Evansville ranks #93 out of 132 metro areas for the percentage of new car dealers selling EVs.
- 17.5% of used car dealers in Evansville sell EVs, compared to 29.4% nationally.
- Evansville ranks #109 for the percentage of used car dealers selling EVs.
|Percentage of Dealers Selling EVs: Nov. 2023 – iSeeCars Study
|Type
|% Dealers Selling EVs, Nov. 2023*
|National Rank
|New Car Dealers in Evansville, IN
|47.6%
|93
|Used Car Dealers in Evansville, IN
|17.5%
|109
|National New Car Dealers
|55.1%
|–
|National Used Car Dealers
|29.4%
|–
- In Evansville, the number of new car dealers selling EVs grew — from Nov. 2020 to Nov. 2023, which ranks #1 out of 132 metro areas for growth.
- Used car dealers selling EVs grew 3.0x, which ranks #33 for growth.
|Growth in Dealers Selling EVs: Nov. 2020 vs. Nov. 2023 – iSeeCars Study
|Type
|Growth
|National Rank
|% Dealers Selling EVs, Nov. 2023*
|% Dealers Selling EVs, Nov. 2020*
|New Car Dealers in Evansville, IN
|—
|1
|47.6%
|0.0%
|Used Car Dealers in Evansville, IN
|3.0x
|33
|17.5%
|5.8%
|National New Car Dealers
|3.3x
|–
|55.1%
|16.5%
|National Used Car Dealers
|1.7x
|–
|29.4%
|17.1%
It is worth noting that all this data EXCLUDES Tesla Dealerships.