Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Ambulance Services is offering a free “Stop The Bleed®” program on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024, from 8 to 9 AM in the 1st Level Conference Room at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, located at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper.

This informational program focuses on the immediate response to bleeding, recognizing life-threatening bleeding, and appropriate ways to stop the bleeding.

This class is free, but pre-registration is required by emailing B.J. Sherman, Trauma Services at Memorial Hospital, at bsherman@mhhcc.org.

Memorial Hospital is also offering support group meetings for stroke survivors and caregivers where you can talk openly with others who share similar experiences. The support group meets on the 4th Tuesday of every month.

The next support group will be held on Tuesday, January 23rd from 1 to 3 PM in the 1st Level Conference Room at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, located at 800 W 9th Street in Jasper. Pre-registration is not required to attend.

For more information about the Stroke Survivor and Caregiver Support Group, call Brandie Beck, RN, Neuroscience Nurse Coordinator, at 812-996-5912 or Shaylyn Persinger, BSN, RN, Telemedicine Services at 812-996-6364. You can also e-mail questions or comments to strokesupport@mhhcc.org.