Thomas O. Vollmer, age 95, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, surrounded by family at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Tom was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 2, 1928, to Anton and Theresia (Rees) Vollmer. He married Henrietta Schwenk on May 20, 1950, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on November 13, 2007.

Tom was a 1946 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was part owner of Jasper Dodge and then worked in the parts department for Bob Luegers Motors.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where he sang with the choir for 83 years, and received the Brute Award from the parish for his service within the Catholic faith. He was a founding member of the Celebration Singers and was a member of the Senior Singers and the Holy Family Funeral Choir.

Tom enjoyed traveling and attending his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s events.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandy (Dave) Wehr, Jasper, IN, and Christine Page, Kokomo, IN, and six grandchildren, Teri Harris, Jayma (Scott) Schmidt, Tracy (Scott) LaBrosse, Tami (Gary) Cook, Zach (Sara) Page, and Brett (Laura) Page, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, are one son-in-law, Mike Page, two sisters, Justine Vollmer and Joan Pfister, and four brothers, Monsignor Roman Vollmer, Ambrose Vollmer Robert Vollmer, and an infant Eugene Vollmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas O. Vollmer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph’s Choir or the wishes of the family.

