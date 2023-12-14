The Indiana State Police has initiated a criminal investigation on December 12th after receiving information from the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office regarding alleged misappropriated funds from Warrick County Animal Control.

Wednesday afternoon, December 13, Indiana State Police executed a search warrant at Danielle A. Barnes’ residence located at 225 N. Ohio Street, Chandler. Barnes, 55, is the former supervisor at Warrick County Animal Control. During the search of her residence, detectives discovered 25 vials of (FVRCP) Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, and Panleukopenia, which is a legend drug.

FVRCP is a vaccine used to protect kittens against three highly contagious and life-threatening feline diseases. Based on information and evidence seized, detectives arrested Barnes without incident and transported her to the Warrick County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released.

55-year-old Danielle Barnes has been charged with the following: