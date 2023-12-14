The Dubois Branch Library has announced its January 2024 list of events.

The library would like to note they will be closed on Monday, January 1st, and Tuesday, January 2nd for New Year’s Day and on Monday, January 15th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Winter Reading runs from January 1 to 31. Get a Bingo card at the library or participate in the Beanstack App. Bring in your completed Bingo card for a chance to win a gift card.

Tuesdays in January from 3:15 to 4:30 pm – Activity Corner for ages 10-18. Enjoy snacks, crafts, and games after school. No Activity Corner January 2.

Wednesdays in January at 9 am – Geri-Fit – lightweight training for seniors. You must register by calling the library.

Fridays in January at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues. You must register by calling the library.

Saturday, January 13 at 11 am – Bubble canvas painting for ages 16 and up. Registration is required.

Saturday, January 13 – Sticker and Rubber Ducky Day – stop by the library for stickers and rubber duckies.

Thursday, January 18 at 11 am – Music Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Bring your toddler for music, stories, crafts, and other fun. No registration is required.

Saturday, January 20 at 11 am – Frozen Story Time for all ages; under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Dress in your best royal attire and join the Princesses from Frozen for a story and a craft. Registration is required.

Wednesday, January 24 at 1 pm – Homeschool Hangout for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Visit the library for open painting time and meet other area homeschooling families. No registration is required.

Thursday, January 25 from 3 to 4 pm – Lego Club for ages 8-14. Design and build your own unique Lego creations. No registration is required.

Monday, January 29 from 10 am to 2 pm – Puzzle Day. Visit the library and build a puzzle with your family or friends in celebration of Puzzle Day. Check out one of our puzzles to take home while you are here! All ages are welcome; those under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required.

Monday, January 29 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club. This month we will be discussing From the Mixed-up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler by E.L. Konigsburg. Stop by the library to pick up a copy.

Wednesday, January 31 from 3:30 to 7 pm – All Ages Open Painting – Celebrate Inspire Your Heart with Art Day by creating a painting of your choice. No registration is required. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us or call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548 or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.