On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Indiana State Police Trooper Jacob Lauer graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Training School. Trooper Lauer was joined by his new K-9 partner, “Barker” at the ceremony held in Indianapolis at the Indiana State Police District 52.

The Indiana State Police K9 School is an annual 12-week school held in Indianapolis, with over 480 hours of instruction to include obedience, tracking, locating articles of evidence, apprehension of fighting or fleeing suspects, building searches, narcotics detection, and handler protection. K-9 handlers also receive training in K-9 legal concepts and classes on odor detection theory and tracking situations. Teams train at night and in varying conditions with scenario based training and problem-solving situations for eight to ten hours a day.

Indiana State Police K-9 breeds include German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, and Dutch Shepherds, all imported from Europe. The K-9s are certified through Dogs for Law Enforcement Organization.

Lauer is a three-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and graduated from the 80th recruit class in 2020. Lauer lives in Spencer County with his wife and two small children. Barker is a German Shepard who is four years old. Barker and Lauer will patrol throughout the Jasper District made up of Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, and Spencer Counties.