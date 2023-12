A new business in Ferdinand will be holding a ribbon cutting to celebrate their opening.

This business called “The Vanity” is an Aesthetic Spa offering skin treatments, lash extensions, waxing, and more; and is located at 301 East 1st Street, Suite D, in Ferdinand.

The ribbon cutting for The Vanity will be held on Thursday, January 18th, 2024, at 11 AM.

For more information about The Vanity and the services they offer visit their website, thevanityspa.glossgenius.com.