The USDA is now accepting applications for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program.

Farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs before January 2021 may be eligible for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program. The deadline to apply for the program is January 13th, 2024.

Borrowers can apply for assistance online via 22007apply.gov or through a paper-based form. The application process is not on a first come, first served, basis. All applications received or postmarked before the January 13th, 2024, deadline will be considered. Filing an application is free and does not require a lawyer.

On 22007apply.gov, applicants can find information on how to obtain technical assistance in-person or virtually, and additional resources and details about the program. Applicants can also call the free call center at 1-800-721-0970 or visit one of several dozen brick-and-mortar offices the program has set up around the country. Locations are provided on the program website and vendors will update the local events schedule with more information as it becomes available.

If there are concerns about working with USDA based on past experiences, USDA has partnered with community-based organizations to conduct outreach to underserved groups. These groups include AgrAbility, the Farmer Veteran Coalition, Farmers’ Legal Action Group, Federation of Southern Cooperatives, Intertribal Agriculture Council, Land Loss Prevention Program, National Young Farmers Coalition, and Rural Coalition.

For more information, visit 22007apply.gov.