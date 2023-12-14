Janet Sue Newkirk, age 66, of Taswell, IN passed away on December 14, 2023, at Baptist Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN.

She was born on October 5, 1957, to the late Marcus Edwin Wright and the late Alice Marie (Hoffman) Wright in Huntingburg, IN.

Janet loved her family more than life itself. She was a member of the English Wesleyan Church and volunteered at the food pantry, Janet loved to cook and feed the other volunteered at the food pantry. She enjoyed gospel music and country music.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Stanley Wright.

Surviving Janet is her husband of 49 years Ralph Newkirk and her son James Ralph (Jeannie) Newkirk, her grandchildren Erica (Reese) Jones and Jacob Newkirk and her siblings; Trish Huff, Sharon Johnson, Steve (Barb) Wright, Terry (Wanda) Wright, Rick (Ilona), Marty (Kandy) Wright, Mark Wright, Elaine (Bob) Fromme and sister-in-law Pam Wright.

Visitation will be on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home. Also, on Monday, December 18, 2023, from 9:00 am until service time.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 11:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home.

Officiating the funeral service will be Dr. Roger Dillman with burial to follow at Highfill Cemetery in Taswell, IN.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

