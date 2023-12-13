Local organization, Parents Supporting Education Jasper is pleased to present The Free Hugs Project Event featuring Motivational Speaker and Peace Activist, Ken E. Nwadike, Jr. to Jasper, IN.



Ken Nwadike Jr. is a peace activist, motivational speaker, and video journalist known as the Free Hugs Guy online. Nwadike Jr. is the founder of the Free Hugs Project, which aims to promote peace and positive interactions during riots, protests, and catastrophic events.



Ken’s Free Hugs message, just as Dr. King’s, is focused primarily on kindness and how a mall act of kindness, such as a hug can go a long way.

More about Ken and The Free Hugs Project can be found at, https://freehugsproject.com/. Two FREE events will be available for the public to attend.



The first event will take place in the afternoon on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024 from 12:00 – 1:00pm at the VUJ Campus at The CTIM Building Theater. In addition to the afternoon free event, a FREE lunch will be provided as well. This will make for the perfect opportunity to take your work lunch hour!



The second event will take place the evening of Tuesday, January 16th, 2024 from 6:00 – 7:00pm at The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in the Atrium. Snacks will be provided. Both events are family-friendly, open to all ages, and FREE!



For more information and to RSVP, please visit the Parents Supporting Education website at:

www.parentssupportingeducation.org or email us at, parentssejasper@gmail.com.