According to the Jasper Police Department around 8PM on Friday night they were dispatched to the intersection of 400 North and Mill Street for an accident.

After further investigation it was determined that 53 year old Timothy Keusch was under the influence at the time of the accident. He was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center where is facing charges of:

OWI over .15 (Class A Misdemeanor)

Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Class B Misdemeanor)

No booking photo was available.