An Elberfield man has been arrested on theft charges after the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office claims he stole up to $25,000 worth of tools throughout the city of Evansville.

According to an affidavit, deputies were dispatched to a Home Depot on Pearl Drive for a theft report. The victim said multiple tools were missing from his work van and the value was about $5,000 or more. The victim also stated all the tools were company tools belonging to Captial Electric Inc. and were Milwaukee brand while having CEI etched onto them.

Through the use of cameras and surveillance police were able to identify a truck used in the crime and discovered it belonged to 25 year old Brandon McCoy of Elberfield, in neighboring Warrick County. Law enforcement was quickly able to track down McCoy next to his residence and take him into custody. After which, police obtained a search warrant and found dozens of other suspected stolen power tools and equipment believed to be stolen throughout Evansville.

McCoy allegedly admitted to stealing the items from the victim’s van during transport to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Officials say the total value of the stolen tools is between $20,000 and $25,000.

McCoy was lodged in the Vanderburg County Jail on theft charges and Evansville Police say more charges could follow.