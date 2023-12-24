Latest News

A Spencer County man perished as the result of a fatal accident over the holiday weekend.

According to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department at around 1:45 AM CST on Saturday morning, police responded to a single vehicle accident on State Road 66 just east of County Road 800, this is the areas inbetween Grandview and Tell City.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle was traveling westbound towards Grandview, when, for unknown reasons, traveled off the south side of the roadway and collided with a tree head-on.

When Deputies arrived the vehicle was on fire and fully engulfed.

The victim was later identified as 52 year old Bennie Osbourne of Rockport, Indiana.

Autopsy results are pending.

