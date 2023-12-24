Lydia K. Rasche-Buechlein, age 40 of Shoals, Indiana, passed away at 7:46 am on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at home.

Lydia was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on March 28, 1983, to Arthur and Pamela (Bush) Rasche. She married Blake R. Buechlein on December 22, 2006, in Shoals, Indiana.

She worked as an engineer for OFS in Huntingburg, Indiana.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper.

She enjoyed shopping, cooking, spending time at the beach, and spending time with friends, family, and her cats.

Surviving is her husband; Blake R. Buechlein of Shoals, one son; Arie Buechlein, Shoals, her parents; Arthur and Pamela Rasche, Jasper, mother-in-law; Judy Buechlein, Jasper, two sisters; Mandi Cloe (John), Petersburg, and Krystle Kunz (Ethan), Winslow, one brother; Jeremiah Rasche, Jasper, and paternal grandmother; Doris Rasche, Dubois.

Preceding her in death were her maternal grandparents, John and Jo Ann Bush, and her paternal grandfather, Cletus Rasche Sr.

Funeral services for Lydia K. Rasche-Buechlein will be held at 6 pm on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper with burial to follow at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2 pm until the 6 pm service time on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

