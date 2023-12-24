Jo Ann Bush, age 95 of Haysville, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 6:35 am on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at the Timbers of Jasper.

Jo Ann was born in Patoka, Indiana on October 14, 1928, to James and Edith Mae (Bishop) Williams. She married John J. Bush on August 21, 1948, in Henderson, Kentucky. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2011.

She was a homemaker and had worked various jobs throughout her life.

Jo Ann was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Dubois, IN, and was active in their Women’s Guild.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are seven daughters; Linda Allen (Fredrick), Sierra Vista, AZ, Susan Hemmerlein (David), Dubois, Nancy Hopf (Steven), Jasper, Pamela Rasche (Arthur), Jasper, Beverly Carpenter (Edward), Ferdinand, Julia Brosmer (Paul), Schnellville, and Jill Wright, Birdseye, one son; Johnnie Bush (Ruth), Huntingburg, 20 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her church family and Timber’s family.

Preceding her in death besides her husband were seven grandchildren, Danita Hall, Adam Bush, Jennifer Allen, Lydia Buechlein, Brandon Harlen, Nathan Brosmer, and Daniel Wright, one son-in-law, Kenneth Wright, one granddaughter-in-law, Saeng Allen, six sisters; Lydia Bryant, Mary Elizabeth Kinsey, Leona Haase, Charlotte Ford, Jean Kinsey, and Pauline Hughes, three brothers; James, Lester, and Paul Williams, and one brother Albert who died in infancy.

Funeral services for Jo Ann Bush will be held at 11 am on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on Friday, December 29, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Northside Chapel in Jasper, and from 10 am until the 11 am service time at St. Peter’s UCC on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ or a favorite charity.

