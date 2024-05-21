Norman E. “Sandy” Sendelweck, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by family at 1:47 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Sandy was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on April 9, 1942, to Jake and Helen (Wolf) Sendelweck. He married Sharon Eckerle on January 30, 1966, at Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was a 1960 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School.

He was co-owner of Ruxer Ford in Jasper, where he worked for 46 years.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, where he volunteered and had been a member of the church council.

Sandy first and foremost loved spending time with his family and friends, especially attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He enjoyed boating, snow skiing, wine making, spending time at his farm, working in the yard, landscaping, telling stories and always had a good joke. He was a big Trump supporter, an avid I.U. basketball fan and card player, who especially enjoyed playing Sheepshead and Euchre.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Sharon Sendelweck, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Renee (Scott) Kabrick, Jasper, IN, and Ashley Sendelweck, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Jake, Samantha, Jackson, and Charlie Kabrick, and one sister, Janice Meyer, Ireland, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents, and one brother-in-law, Fred Meyer.

A funeral service for Norman E. “Sandy” Sendelweck will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or to the wishes of the family.

