Monday afternoon, May 20th, Jasper Elementary School was releasing children to the school pickup line. A school staff member in the school pickup line, noticed the odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle. School staff notified Detective Sergeant Brock Werne, who was in the pickup line picking up his children. Sergeant Werne located the vehicle and made contact with the adult occupants. Both occupants were detained, and Sergeant Werne spoke to the driver, Sylvia Hadi. During a search of the vehicle, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled substances, and paraphernalia were located. The vehicle was also in deplorable condition with extreme filth, beer cans, and some diapers with feces lying around. Hadi was arrested and transported to the Dubois County jail where she is being held on bond. Indiana Department of Child Services arrived and made arrangements for the 5 children that were inside the vehicle.

Arrested and Charges

Sylvia J. Hadi, 41, Jasper, IN

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts) – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Detective Sergeant Brock Werne

Assisting Officer – Sergeant John Davis

Assisting Agency – Jasper Police Department