Footage from another “27 Topics” episode, featuring Paul Knies with special guest Christine Prior with the Huntingburg Chamber of Commerce, talking about various Spring activities that the residents of Huntingburg were preparing for in 2008.

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/