Latest News

Jasper Community Arts Announces a New Exhibit Called “Balancing of Humors” at Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Friends of the Ferdinand Library Hosting their December Monthly Book Sale this upcoming weekend JPD Asking for Public’s Assistance Identifying Female Subject Related to Incident at St. Vincent De Paul Store 2023 Santa Claus Postmark Available Starting Today Applications for the Governor’s Fellowship Program are being Accepted Until January 31st

Gerald Spurlock 83, of Dale, Indiana passed away on November 26, while visiting his daughter in Wadsworth, IL.

Gerald was born in Gentryville to Clell and Mary (Wangler) Spurlock and married Betty Jean Lindsey. He participated in many sports throughout his life, in August 2023 he was able to go watch his favorite team, The Dodgers! Gerald also enjoyed playing Euchre and golfing. Gerald had a knack for growing many tomatoes and liked to share them. He drove a semi for over 45 years before retiring from The Connection Trucking and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. His pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Virlee Waninger, his daughters, Kristy (Tim) Schuetter, Lisa Spurlock, and Carol (Michael) Smith, grandsons, Zach and Noah Schuetter, great-grandchildren, Skylar, Lindsey, and Landon Smith, and his siblings, Ben (Mary) Spurlock, Mae Cooper, Eleanor (Basil) Cook and Joann Kapp.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bettye (Lindsey) Spurlock, brothers, James, Loren, Elwood, and LeRoy Spurlock, and a granddaughter Dacia Smith.

Funeral Services are planned for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at 11 AM CST at the Fuller Funeral Home in Dale, Indiana. Burial to follow in Hackleman Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 8, from 2 PM till 6 PM CST at the Fuller Funeral Home in Dale.

Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.   

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post