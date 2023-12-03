Gerald Spurlock 83, of Dale, Indiana passed away on November 26, while visiting his daughter in Wadsworth, IL.

Gerald was born in Gentryville to Clell and Mary (Wangler) Spurlock and married Betty Jean Lindsey. He participated in many sports throughout his life, in August 2023 he was able to go watch his favorite team, The Dodgers! Gerald also enjoyed playing Euchre and golfing. Gerald had a knack for growing many tomatoes and liked to share them. He drove a semi for over 45 years before retiring from The Connection Trucking and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. His pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Virlee Waninger, his daughters, Kristy (Tim) Schuetter, Lisa Spurlock, and Carol (Michael) Smith, grandsons, Zach and Noah Schuetter, great-grandchildren, Skylar, Lindsey, and Landon Smith, and his siblings, Ben (Mary) Spurlock, Mae Cooper, Eleanor (Basil) Cook and Joann Kapp.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bettye (Lindsey) Spurlock, brothers, James, Loren, Elwood, and LeRoy Spurlock, and a granddaughter Dacia Smith.

Funeral Services are planned for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at 11 AM CST at the Fuller Funeral Home in Dale, Indiana. Burial to follow in Hackleman Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 8, from 2 PM till 6 PM CST at the Fuller Funeral Home in Dale.

Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.