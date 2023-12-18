The Astra Theatre will be welcoming the funk rock band Them Vibes to The Astra on Saturday, January 13th. Doors open at 7 PM EST with Funky Luck opening the music at 8 PM EST and Them Vibes taking to the stage at 9 PM EST.

Them Vibes formed in East Nashville, TN, and brought their blitzkrieg live show and soulful songwriting to the city. The band’s music is Inflected with the rhythmic sway of The Faces and T-Rex, the raw energy of the Rolling Stones and the Black Crowes, and the whiplash funk of Sly And The Family Stone and James Brown.

The band has opened for household names like Cage the Elephant, Fantastic Negrito, Dumpstaphunk, Cheap Trick, Lynard Skynyrd, and The Flaming Lips. With four records under their belt and a brand new one, Sonic Chameleonic, recently released, Them Vibes have received many accolades with one labeling them in the Top 4 Best Shows to See Live.

Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com, with prices for reserved seating tickets at $20 for the balcony and $25 for the main floor with a $30 VIP option. The VIP ticket includes preferred parking in the Matrix parking lot, seats in the first 4 rows, and an exclusive pre-show meet & greet, including a Q & A session and an acoustic set of 2 to 3 songs beginning at 6:15 PM EST.