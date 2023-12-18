As we look to begin the new year, Sheriff Kleinhelter is thrilled to share a significant update on our narcotics enforcement strategy. Starting January 1, 2024, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is taking a more proactive approach to combat narcotics-related activities by implementing a Narcotics Enforcement Division, in hopes of enhancing the overall quality of life in our community.

“I’m delighted to announce the promotion of Narcotics Detective John Anderson to Detective Corporal, leading our newly formed narcotics enforcement division. With his wealth of experience since 1993, Detective Anderson is well-equipped to spearhead this critical department alongside Narcotics Officers Case Cummings and Craig Schneider.

These changes mark an exciting chapter for our office, focusing on progressive enforcement to curtail illegal narcotics trade, reduce harm, and create a safer community. Your continued dedication is crucial, and I encourage your support for our new leadership team.

Thank you for your commitment to Dubois County. Together, we’ll make remarkable strides in our fight against narcotics.”

– Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter