Kenneth L. Seitz, age 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, in the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Kenny was born in Jasper, Indiana, on November 24, 1952, to Herbert and Martha (Bollis) Seitz. He married Brenda Cardinal on November 24, 1998, at Homestead, Tennessee.

Kenny had previously worked at Sternberg’s, and then retired from Inwood, where he had worked for over 25 years. After retirement he worked at OFS and then Rouscher Dairy Farm.

He was a member of the Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

Kenny enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, water skiing, dancing, going for drives, sitting out in his swing, and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Brenda Seitz, Huntingburg, IN, two sons, Brandon (fiancée, Brooke Stenftenagel) Napier, Jasper, IN, Corey (fiancée, Melissa Mudd) Napier, Louisville, KY, three grandchildren, Alayna, Kayden, Lucas, one sister, Linda (Raymond) Elliott, one brother, Don (Marsha) Seitz, Jasper, IN, many nieces and nephews, and one great niece and one great nephew.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one sister, Karen Vogel, and one niece, Crystal Vogel.

A funeral service for Kennth L. Seitz will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor Karen Fraser-Moore will officiate. There will be no burial at this time.

A visitation for Kenneth L. Seitz will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. service time on Friday at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

