With a winter weather advisory in the forecast and snow accumulations expected to cover parts of the region, the Postal Service is asking customers to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs, and mailboxes, to help letter carriers deliver the mail. Hazards such as uneven surfaces, wet pavement, and snow and ice can pose a serious threat to Postal Service employees.

Maintaining a clear path to the mailbox – including steps, porches, walkways, and street approach – will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service. Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers. Residents and businesses with blue collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.

Postal employees make every reasonable effort to deliver mail in many difficult weather conditions. With the help of postal customers clearing snow, ice, and pathways, letter carriers will remain safe to deliver holiday cheer this season.