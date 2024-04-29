On Sunday, April 28th, at approximately 4:50 pm, deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on I-64 eastbound near the 65mm. Tragically, a passenger identified as Neal Vaughan, 66 years old of Elberfeld, Ind., was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle involved, a 2001 Ford Explorer, was driven by Angelo Rios of Evansville, Ind. According to authorities, the vehicle left the roadway for reasons yet to be determined, went down an embankment, and rolled several times.

At the hospital, Angelo Rios was found to have methamphetamine and amphetamines in his bloodstream. Consequently, he was arrested and transported to the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center. Rios faces charges of Operating While Intoxicated Resulting in Death, a Level 4 Felony, and Operating While Intoxicated-Endangerment, a Class A Misdemeanor. It is important to note that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Several assisting agencies responded to the scene, including the Santa Claus PD, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Spencer County EMS, St. Meinrad Fire Department, St. Vincent Stat Flight, and Spencer County Coroner’s Office.