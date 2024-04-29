A criminal investigation by Indiana State Police has led to the arrest of Dustin McCandless, 50, of Bicknell, for Voyeurism, a Level 6 Felony.

Indiana State Police initiated the investigation in February and revealed McCandless allegedly used a hidden video camera to record a woman using the restroom at Patriot Rescue and Safety located on Duke Energy property in Edwardsport.

Indiana State Police and Knox County High Tech Crime Unit served a search warrant on March 6 and seized numerous electronic items from the Patriot Rescue and Safety office.

After reviewing this investigation, the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges against McCandless and an arrest warrant was issued. McCandless was arrested at approximately 11:03 a.m. this morning after he turned himself in at the Knox County Jail. He was released after posting bond.

McCandless is a co-owner of Patriot Rescue and Safety and is a contractor operating at Duke Energy in Edwardsport. McCandless is not employed by Duke Energy.

Investigating Officers: Detective Sergeant Brad Chandler and Detective Tobias Odom