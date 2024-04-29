The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure and lane restrictions for Huntingburg.

Beginning on or around Saturday, May 4th, crews will close U.S. 231 between State Road 64 and 10th Street in Huntingburg. This closure will allow for new drainage structure installation. Work is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this closure is State Road 64 to State Road 162. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

Following this closure, crews will begin lane restrictions on U.S. 231 in the same location. One lane of traffic will be closed between S.R. 64 and 10th Street between 7 AM and 5 PM. These alternating lane closures will allow for road and drainage improvements in the area. This phase of the project is expected to last through the end of June.