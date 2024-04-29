Ivy Tech and the Jasper-Dubois County Public Library announced that applications are now open for Code/IT Academy; a 10-week upskilling program to help Hoosiers acquire in-demand tech skills and access higher-paying jobs. Code/IT is a partnership between The Mill in Monroe County, Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI), and Ivy Tech Bloomington.

Code/IT’s ten weeks of free training prepares individuals for certifications and jobs in areas such as web development, IT administration, CompTIA Security+, and Amazon Web Services Cloud Practitioner. Ivy Tech instructors teach three sessions of Code/IT a year on a variety of in-demand topics. Participants join study groups, hone soft skills, and receive career coaching through the Ivy+ Career Link program.

The summer 2024 session prepares participants to pass the AWS Cloud Practitioner Exam. The program covers the cost of the exam, including a second chance when needed.

Registration for the session on AWS Cloud Practitioner is open now and closes on May 31st, 2024. Class starts June 11 and meets twice a week in the evenings. More details and the application form are available at https://codeitacademy.org/ .