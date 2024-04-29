The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking applicants to fill five National Organic Standards Board vacancies.

The National Organic Standards Board was established to assist in developing standards for substances to be used in organic production and to advise the Secretary on the implementation of the Organic Foods Production Act of 1990.

The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is requesting nominations to fill the following vacancies:

One individual who owns or operates an organic farming operation or employee of such individual;

Two individuals who own or operate an organic handling operation or employees of such individuals;

One individual who owns or operates a retail establishment with significant trade in organic products or employees of such individuals; and

One individual with expertise in areas of environmental protection and resource conservation.

Appointees will serve a five-year term beginning January 2025 and ending January 2030. Additionally, AMS is seeking applications for a pool of candidates that the Secretary of Agriculture can draw upon as replacement appointees if unexpected vacancies occur.

Written applications for the NOSB must include:

A resume;

AD-755 Advisory Committee Background Information Form (please note: while the form’s expiration date of 3/31/2022 has passed, it is still valid for use);

Name of the position(s) to which you are applying.

Applications may also include these optional items:

Cover letter;

Letters of reference. Reference letters will be accepted after the application deadline and can be submitted separately.

Electronic submissions are preferred and should be emailed to Michelle.Arsenault@usda.gov.

The deadline for applications is June 28th, 2024. Applications must be received by mail or postmarked on or before this date.

For more information about the NOSB, time commitments, workload, and how to apply, visit ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/organic/nosb/nomination-process.