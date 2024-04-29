Latest News

-Taken from Milltown Police Department Facebook page

The Milltown Police Department posted on their Facebook page Sunday afternoon about an increase of animals at large as of late, mostly canines.

The post stated that the MPD understands that sometimes animals get loose but it becomes frustrating when it’s a repetitive event or property damage occurs.

Milltown PD would like to remind residents that the Town does have an Animal at Large Ordinance and the fine is $75.00 per occurrence.

If you have any questions feel free to reach out to the Milltown Police Department.

