The Loogootee Library is gearing up to host a two-part program on “Seed Starting” where participants will not only learn about the benefits of growing their own plants but also get hands-on experience planting calendula seeds.

The program, which will take place on May 3rd and May 10th at 3:30 pm, will offer sessions lasting approximately 30 minutes to an hour each. It aims to educate participants, ages 3 and up, on the advantages of cultivating their own plants, starting seeds, and the benefits of calendula, along with various home remedies.

One of the highlights of the program is the opportunity for participants to decorate their own flower pots, making them perfect Mother’s Day gifts. Each participant will then have the chance to pot their calendula seed in their decorated pot.

The program will be led by instructors Michele and Arwen Quinn, who will guide attendees through the process.

To pre-register for the program, interested individuals can find the link here. Don’t miss out on this fun and educational opportunity to learn about gardening and create a personalized gift for Mother’s Day!