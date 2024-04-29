The Orange County Economic Development or OCED has announced applications are currently being accepted for the Coding/IT Academy. This will be a 10-week upskilling program to help Hoosiers learn in-demand tech skills, enabling them to receive higher-paying and prevailing-wage job opportunities.

The 2024 Summer Session prepares participants to pass the AWS Cloud Practitioner Exam. Code/IT is a partnership between The Mill in Monroe County, Regional Opportunity Initiatives, and Ivy Tech Bloomington. The classes will be held at the Orange County Economic Development Partnership office, which is located at 505 South Maple Street in French Lick. The instruction of classes will be live-streamed from Ivy Tech professors in Bloomington, Indiana.

This course is being offered at no cost and Code/IT Academy will cover the cost of the certification exam.

The coursework and training cover: Amazon Web Services Cloud Practitioner, web development, IT administration, and more.

Registration ends May 31st, 2024. To register please visit the codeitacademy.org website.

For more information please visit the Orange County Economic Development Partnership website.