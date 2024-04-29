On Saturday, April 27th, at approximately 8:25am, deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Kennedy St. in Rockport. The female driver was trapped inside a flipped blue Hyundai Elantra. Witnesses reported erratic driving behavior prior to the accident.

The driver, identified as Kirsty Morris of Maceo, KY, showed signs of impairment and was taken to the hospital. Results showed a BAC of .343, over four times the legal limit.

After medical clearance, Morris was transported to the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center and charged with the following: