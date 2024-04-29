Latest News

Driver Trapped in Rollover Crash, Found with BAC Four Times Legal Limit Perry County Wins in the Indiana Court of Appeals Fatal Rollover Accident on I-64 in Spencer County Leads to Arrest for Drug-Related Charges Huntingburg Road Closure and Lane Restrictions Announced by INDOT Ivy Tech and Jasper-Dubois County Public Library Announces Summer 2024 Code/IT Academy Program Applications are Now Open

On Saturday, April 27th, at approximately 8:25am, deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Kennedy St. in Rockport. The female driver was trapped inside a flipped blue Hyundai Elantra. Witnesses reported erratic driving behavior prior to the accident.

The driver, identified as Kirsty Morris of Maceo, KY, showed signs of impairment and was taken to the hospital. Results showed a BAC of .343, over four times the legal limit.

After medical clearance, Morris was transported to the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center and charged with the following:

  • Operating vehicle while intoxicated- Endangerment, a Class A Misdemeanor
  • Operating vehicle .15 or more, a Class A Misdemeanor
  • Operating vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C Misdemeanor
On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post