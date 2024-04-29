On Saturday night, April 27th, officers with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a deceased male in a rural area of Winegar Road, near the Lawrence/Orange County line. The location was just inside of Orange County. The Indiana State Police and Orange County Sheriff’s Office were contacted. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased male, Timothy Tolbert of Mitchell, was fishing with a female from Lawrence County. The couple were approached by an acquaintance, Homer Smith. An altercation between Tolbert and Smith occurred, with Smith striking Tolbert in the head with his fist multiple times. Smith fled the scene after the altercation. Tolbert succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Orange County Coroner. Smith was located at his mother’s residence by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, Detectives determined enough probable cause existed to arrest Smith for Murder. Smith was transported to the Orange County jail where he is being held without bond. The family of Tolbert has been notified and an autopsy will be scheduled. This case is still under investigation. The swift arrest in this case would not have been possible without such highly effective coordination between the three police agencies.

Arrested and Charges-

Homer E. Smith, 46, Mitchell, IN

Murder – Level 1 Felony

Investigating Officer – Detective Tyler Matthew

Assisting Agencies – Indiana State Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and Orange County Coroner

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law