With winter approaching, warming centers will be open across the state for those in need of a safe and warm place to stay. Indiana 211, a division of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, is offering a resource for updated locations and hours of warming centers in your area. To see a list of current warming centers click here.

Hoosiers can also call 211 or 866-211-9966, 24/7, or text your zip code to 898-211, Monday – Friday, from 8 AM – 5 PM, to find the nearest warming center.

To report or add a warming center to Indiana 211’s list, contact their resource team by email at in211database@fssa.in.gov.

